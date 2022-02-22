Gildan Activewear (GIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 958,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,625,000 after buying an additional 668,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,295,000 after acquiring an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,700,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 54,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.