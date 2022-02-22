Gildan Activewear (GIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47.
Several research firms have recently commented on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.
