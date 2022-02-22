Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.200-$6.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.80 billion-$24.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.39 billion.

Several research firms have commented on GILD. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.05. 11,930,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,937,877. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.61%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,313 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

