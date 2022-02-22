Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,080 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,495 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.10% of Glacier Bancorp worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,842,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,543,000 after buying an additional 122,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,205,000 after buying an additional 365,885 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GBCI traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.41. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GBCI. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

