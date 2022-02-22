Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,521 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMED opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.78. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.93.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

