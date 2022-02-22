GoDaddy (GDDY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/14/2022 – GoDaddy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $94.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – GoDaddy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – GoDaddy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/11/2022 – GoDaddy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $107.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE GDDY traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.81. 97,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,012. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.30. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $90.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 357.20%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,239 shares of company stock worth $607,319. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

