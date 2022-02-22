Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) vs. Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) and Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and Thai Airways International Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes -68.58% N/A -30.87% Thai Airways International Public N/A N/A N/A

2.3% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and Thai Airways International Public’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes $1.24 billion 1.19 -$1.16 billion ($4.33) -1.71 Thai Airways International Public $6.08 billion 0.01 -$387.77 million N/A N/A

Thai Airways International Public has higher revenue and earnings than Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and Thai Airways International Public, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes 3 1 5 0 2.22 Thai Airways International Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has a consensus target price of $11.05, suggesting a potential upside of 49.32%. Given Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes is more favorable than Thai Airways International Public.

Risk & Volatility

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thai Airways International Public has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Thai Airways International Public beats Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services. The Loyalty Program segment includes management of the program, the marketing and redemption rights of products and services, and the creation and management of a database of individuals and companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Thai Airways International Public Company Profile

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of airline business. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides composed of passenger, freight, and mail services. The Business Units segments offers cargo and mail commercial, ground customer, ground handling and equipment, and catering services. The Other Activities segment is involved in the transportation supporting activities, which include dispatch services, sales on board, THAI shop, and technical services. The company is also involved in the provision of aviation training services; tourism business; and information technology for travel services. As of December 31, 2019, it had a route network servicing to 62 destinations in 31 countries with 3 domestic destinations; and a fleet of 103 aircraft, including 32 owned aircraft, 32 aircraft under finance leases, and 39 aircraft under operating leases. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

