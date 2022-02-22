Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its target price upped by Macquarie from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.67.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $52.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 81.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $30,870,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 573,837.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 430,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,284,000 after purchasing an additional 430,378 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

