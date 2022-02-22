Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Trading Up 7.3%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) was up 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $12.86. Approximately 216,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,001,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 43.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 153.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 35,482 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth about $1,193,000. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.