GoldenPyrex Price Tops $0.0196 (GPYX)

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One GoldenPyrex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. GoldenPyrex has a market cap of $196,267.59 and $176.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded down 38.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoldenPyrex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00042881 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.63 or 0.06853500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,782.77 or 0.99799958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00046612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00050220 BTC.

About GoldenPyrex

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official website is g-pyx.com . GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3

GoldenPyrex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldenPyrex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldenPyrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldenPyrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldenPyrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.