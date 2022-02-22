Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 34,700 iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of iShares Global Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 83.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MXI opened at $89.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.56. iShares Global Materials ETF has a one year low of $83.24 and a one year high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

