Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 43,380 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $503,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,353,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000.

NASDAQ IMCB opened at $65.49 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $73.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.91.

