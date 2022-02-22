Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.61% of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EDC. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 30,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDC opened at $71.75 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $128.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.53.

