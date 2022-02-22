Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 818,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 336,559 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,477,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 273.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter.

TBT stock opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

