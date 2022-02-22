Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $2.83 Million in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.93% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period.

SDVY opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.51. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $31.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

