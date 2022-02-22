Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Orthofix Medical worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 6.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,614,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $99,644,000 after buying an additional 153,677 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 86.4% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the third quarter valued at about $3,934,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 38.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 57,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 104.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 50,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 1.07. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

