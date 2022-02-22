Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.13% of Golub Capital BDC worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $22,329,000. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

GBDC opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.60.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

