Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 442 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Albany International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,352,000 after buying an additional 25,367 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth about $784,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,994,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,140,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $88.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.83. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $74.17 and a 52-week high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AIN shares. Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

