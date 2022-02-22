Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Amundi bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $486,537,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $102,748,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $681,228,000 after purchasing an additional 276,606 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 496.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,308,000 after purchasing an additional 239,125 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 254.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 329,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,423,000 after purchasing an additional 236,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $217.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $173.79 and a one year high of $273.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

