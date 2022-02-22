Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $258,000 Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,218 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 21.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,257,000 after purchasing an additional 168,302 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 27.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 7.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 36.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 655,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,265,000 after purchasing an additional 176,729 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

EBS opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.86. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $110.00.

EBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.