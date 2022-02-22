Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 17.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,768,000 after purchasing an additional 812,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,293,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,096,000 after purchasing an additional 242,361 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 42.2% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,755,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,000 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,938,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,509,000 after purchasing an additional 65,055 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,218,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,162,000 after purchasing an additional 202,584 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $30.09.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

