Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 11,974 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,974 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth $521,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 34.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 30,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth $17,069,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth $208,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

NYSE:CYH opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.54. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

