Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 23,772 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 90.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,772 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 36.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 30,462 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $136,417,000. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 12.7% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 88,268.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 28,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 15.5% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $142.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

