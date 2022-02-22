Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stake Increased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 24.3% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Graco stock opened at $71.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.71. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $64.34 and a one year high of $81.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.54.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

