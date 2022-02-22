GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,647,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494,929 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.63% of GrafTech International worth $17,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,830,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,269,000 after purchasing an additional 688,374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 295,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,117,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,608,000 after purchasing an additional 252,454 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth $5,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Jean-Marc Germain bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

EAF stock opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 266.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.72%.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.