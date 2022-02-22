Graystone (OTCMKTS:GYST) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Graystone shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 667,800 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

The Graystone Co, Inc is a holding company, which engages in Bitcoin mining and sale and hosting of Bitcoin mining equipment The company was founded by Paul J. Howarth and Joseph Wade Mezey on May 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

