GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to post $89.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.55 million and the lowest is $89.00 million. GrowGeneration reported sales of $61.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year sales of $421.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $421.00 million to $421.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $484.87 million, with estimates ranging from $454.25 million to $530.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRWG. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in GrowGeneration by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,974,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,001 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,791,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,797,000 after purchasing an additional 218,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,100,000 after purchasing an additional 275,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 22,802 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRWG opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $506.06 million, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 2.78. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $59.67.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrowGeneration (GRWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.