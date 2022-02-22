Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 745 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 39,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI opened at $150.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.36. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.70 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

