Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 12,252 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.76% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter valued at $752,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

