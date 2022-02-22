Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWST. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 11.7% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 18.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,011,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,829,000 after buying an additional 157,341 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 429.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after buying an additional 85,811 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 15.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 660,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,040,000 after buying an additional 89,270 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWST. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.52. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $48.63 and a 12-month high of $153.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 6,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $595,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $266,907.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,542 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,629 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.