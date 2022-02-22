Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,244 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,785,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,942,000 after purchasing an additional 79,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,925,000 after purchasing an additional 193,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,128,000 after purchasing an additional 73,836 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 544,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 42,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 518,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.48. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.10.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

