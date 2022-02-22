Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cactus worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cactus by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 918,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,661,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cactus by 15.1% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 6.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 155,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 31.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,345,000 after acquiring an additional 269,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WHD. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average of $40.36. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $51.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 73.51 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

