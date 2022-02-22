Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.91.

NYSE TRP opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.35. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.708 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 180.26%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

