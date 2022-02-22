Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 18,268 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 53.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,268 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 186,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 869,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 17,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $141.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.93. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $127.63 and a 52 week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

