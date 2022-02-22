Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,534 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $1,071,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 11.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 9.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARW. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE ARW opened at $123.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.52. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

