Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $191.06

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 191.06 ($2.60) and traded as low as GBX 189.30 ($2.57). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 193.40 ($2.63), with a volume of 2,648,864 shares traded.

GKP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 280 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($4.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($4.01) target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 295 ($4.01) to GBX 315 ($4.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £413.36 million and a P/E ratio of 11.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 203.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 191.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

