Handshake (HNS) Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. Handshake has a market capitalization of $89.79 million and approximately $372,918.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,936.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.42 or 0.06941665 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.52 or 0.00280784 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.86 or 0.00771979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00015247 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00069595 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008198 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.51 or 0.00391475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00218830 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 468,097,923 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

