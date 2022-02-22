Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLIT. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the third quarter valued at $88,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Harmonic by 25.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

