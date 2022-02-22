Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of HE opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HE. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,650,000 after acquiring an additional 188,605 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 289,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 64,311 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 33,193 shares during the period. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

