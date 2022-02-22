HC Wainwright Cuts Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target to $14.75

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price objective decreased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $14.75 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 116.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.97.

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,462,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,868,000 after buying an additional 63,919 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,660,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,895,000 after purchasing an additional 40,805 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,913.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,523,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,356 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,334,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after purchasing an additional 70,116 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,958,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after purchasing an additional 160,897 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

