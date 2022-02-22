HC Wainwright Cuts Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target to $14.75

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price objective decreased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $14.75 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 116.28% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.97.
Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sandstorm Gold (SAND)
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.