HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$14.75 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SSL. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.85.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.79. The company had a trading volume of 256,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,481. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.86 and a 1-year high of C$11.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total transaction of C$156,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 693,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,408,901.34. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total value of C$382,635.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,667 shares in the company, valued at C$272,948.85. Insiders sold 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $715,269 over the last quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

