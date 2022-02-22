Head-To-Head Analysis: Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) & Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF)

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) and Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.2% of Precision Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Baytex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Precision Drilling shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Precision Drilling and Baytex Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Drilling 0 2 9 0 2.82 Baytex Energy 0 7 1 0 2.13

Precision Drilling currently has a consensus price target of $69.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.75%. Baytex Energy has a consensus price target of $5.06, indicating a potential upside of 32.53%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Precision Drilling.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Precision Drilling and Baytex Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Drilling $698.56 million 1.07 -$89.68 million ($11.15) -5.04 Baytex Energy $728.21 million 2.96 -$1.82 billion $1.80 2.12

Precision Drilling has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Baytex Energy. Precision Drilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baytex Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Precision Drilling has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baytex Energy has a beta of 2.84, meaning that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Drilling and Baytex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Drilling -21.12% -14.34% -6.84% Baytex Energy 83.24% -11.42% -3.21%

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Precision Drilling on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment. The Completion and Production Services segment comprises service rigs, oilfield equipment rental, and camp and catering services. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

