Headinvest LLC Acquires 633 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,221 shares of company stock valued at $10,035,300. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

ICE stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,674. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.27. The company has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

