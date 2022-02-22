Headinvest LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Headinvest LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 239.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.05. The company had a trading volume of 29,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,185. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.93. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

