Headinvest LLC Purchases 67 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Headinvest LLC increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. American Express makes up 1.3% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in American Express by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of American Express by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Express by 275.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,903 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,600,000 after purchasing an additional 99,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 466,271 shares of company stock worth $85,562,348 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.99. The stock had a trading volume of 38,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,574. The firm has a market cap of $148.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.16. American Express has a 52-week low of $129.49 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.12.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

