Headinvest LLC Sells 121 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Headinvest LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Xylem by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 133,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,092,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 52,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $90.85. 2,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,141. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.44 and a 52 week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.