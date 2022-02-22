Headinvest LLC Sells 248 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Headinvest LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,082,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,469,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $389,405,000 after purchasing an additional 32,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.48. 100,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,872,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.71. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $61.08 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $198.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

