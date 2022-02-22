Headinvest LLC Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Headinvest LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.6% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after buying an additional 4,689,046 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 99.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $234,743,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,474. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $161.04 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $157.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.52 and a 200-day moving average of $188.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

