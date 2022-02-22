HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Announces Earnings Results

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.49 million, a PE ratio of 103.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.44. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 183,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in HealthStream by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

