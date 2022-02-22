HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

HSTM stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88. HealthStream has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $751.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,176 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 183,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

