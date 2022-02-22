Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $91.13

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.13 and traded as high as $91.25. Heartland BancCorp shares last traded at $91.25, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLAN shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a market cap of $182.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.42.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland BancCorp will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

